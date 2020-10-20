Highland fire crew called as owner feared cooker had been left on

A north fire crew was paged tonight after the owner of a property in Invergordon feared they had left their cooker on.

Firefighters from the town were paged at 8.18pm to a flat on Inverbreakie Drive after the owner raised the alarm shortly after departing the property.

An investigation was carried out utilising a short extension ladder where it was established the cooker had been switched off.

20:16 📟 P6 mobilised to effect entry at a flat in the Inverbreakie area in the town. Occupier had gone out and had thought the cooker was left on. After investigation using a short extension ladder to see in the window it was found that the cooker had been switched off. 🚒#S30P6 — Invergordon Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@InvergordonFire) October 20, 2020

The flat was checked to ensure it was safe before firefighters stood down around 8.47pm.

The crew have said it is “always good to check out for the avoidance of any doubt”.