Highland fire crew called as owner feared cooker had been left on

by Chris MacLennan
20/10/2020, 9:35 pm
A north fire crew was paged tonight after the owner of a property in Invergordon feared they had left their cooker on.

Firefighters from the town were paged at 8.18pm to a flat on Inverbreakie Drive after the owner raised the alarm shortly after departing the property.

An investigation was carried out utilising a short extension ladder where it was established the cooker had been switched off.

The flat was checked to ensure it was safe before firefighters stood down around 8.47pm.

The crew have said it is “always good to check out for the avoidance of any doubt”.