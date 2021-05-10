Highland Culture Collective create six full-time jobs from Covid-19 funding

A group of Highland arts organisations have teamed up to help the local sector fight back from Covid – with six new jobs up for grabs.

The Culture Collective is a national pilot programme that will bring together artists, organisations and communities to make a positive difference in response to Covid-19.

It was set up after traditional arts organisation Feis Rois was awarded £300,000 funding from Creative Scotland.

As part of the project, six new roles – a project manager and five artists in residence – have been created. It is hoped these new roles will help to shape the cultural future of life in the Highlands.

Dingwall-based Feis Rois will take the lead on the project, working with Highland Third Sector Interface, Eden Court, Highland Print Stuiod, Lyth Arts Centre and North Lands Creative.

Chief executive Fiona Dalgetty said: “We are thrilled to have secured this investment of £300,000 to benefit artists and communities across the Highland Council area. This is a unique opportunity to co-create projects with artists, communities, arts organisations and third sector organisations all collaborating together in a way that has not been done before.”

‘Using artistic expression to give a voice to the unsayable’

The collective hopes to support and give a voice to the following communities:

People particularly affected by the pandemic, such as older people and their families and carers

Women, children and young people affected by domestic abuse

Those affected by the justice system, including offenders, those at risk of offending and those with a family member in prison

Gaelic learners who have struggled to be exposed to the language throughout the pandemic

Donna Cameron, Family Worker at Inverness Women’s Aid, added: “Inverness Women’s Aid is really delighted to be included in this project, as the benefits of working creatively are well documented when faced with the fallout of the trauma of domestic abuse. Working collaboratively, using artistic expression to give a voice to the unsayable, can only add to the healing and empowerment we hope to offer our clients.”

Gaelic in the arts

Councillor Calum Munro, chairman Highland Council’s Gaelic committee, said he was pleased one of the posts is for a Gaelic-speaking artist in residence who will focus on developing and promoting the language among young people.

He added: “Gaelic learning has been affected (by Covid) in many ways, including young people not being able to sing in the language which has been particularly challenging for both children and teachers in the early years sector. However, it is important to highlight that the Highland Council in conjunction with other key Gaelic and cultural organisations, such as Feis Rois, continue to generate many Gaelic language and cultural learning tools, and options online which have, and continue to be, utilised by young people, parents and teachers.”

The new roles will run from July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

There will be training before the launch of a year of cultural activities.

Potential applicants can find out more at a webinar by members of the Highland Culture Collective on either May 13 at 7pm or May 24 at noon. Booking is required, visit

www.feisrois.org