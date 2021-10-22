Highland Council has urged people to seek advice on fuel poverty

The Highland Council has issued advice to residents regarding their rising gas prices, urging them to seek advice and support.

It is evident that with rising gas prices and as the weather continues to get colder, more people are having to heat their homes at a higher cost or bear the cold.

Changes to UK regulations have also made it harder for smaller energy suppliers to compete as the prices rise. This has led to several suppliers folding and customers switching to an often more expensive supplier.

Many new suppliers entered the energy market when barriers were dropped in 2014. Now smaller companies are failing tougher financial stress tests and the burden is falling on customers.

The Highland Council is aware of the financial strain that is plaguing residents in the region. They are therefore issuing guidance on what support is available if people are struggling.

The council has a dedicated in-house welfare support team that can provide free and confidential advice to people who are worried about the cost of their energy.

They can also assist with any support schemes that residents may be entitled to. The grants and schemes available can help make money go further. They are available to contact via the website.

Highland Council is reminding residents that there is help out there.

Citizen’s Advice Bureau also have a team of energy advisors who can compare your current energy plan with others on the market. This can help people source out the best price you could pay for your domestic energy bills.

Alasdair Christie, general manager of Inverness Badenoch and Strathspey Citizens Advice Bureau, said: “We are seeing a variety of people approaching the Bureau in distress over the fact that they can’t afford to pay their gas bills.

“Due to the rise in prices, a lot of people are concerned that the fixed deal they might have been on is coming to an end. They are then struggling to get decent rates for the future.

“The first thing we do is check their situation to find out if they are in receipt of all the benefits they are entitled to. We look at energy-saving measures and how people use their fuel and where possible source a lower tariff for them.”

Citizen’s Advice Bureau has assisted several people who were with small energy providers but who can no longer operate in the current market.

Customers are then pushed onto a standard tariff with one of the Big Six energy companies and face paying more for energy.

Leader of the Highland Council, Margaret Davidson, said: “The uncomfortable reality is that the withdrawal of both the £20 top-up to Universal Credit and furlough, and now a domestic energy crisis, will mean there will be Highland citizens who will be forced to choose between food or fuel this winter.

“The current situation demonstrates the pressing need for a strategic review of our energy supply, market and infrastructure.

“I would encourage Highland residents who are facing difficulty in meeting the cost of their fuel bills to reach out and take full advantage of the support available.

“We know that customers receiving this support often express the relief they feel, and the positive impacts on their wellbeing.