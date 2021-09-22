News / Scotland Highest number of Covid deaths recorded across Scotland since March By Lauren Taylor 22/09/2021, 3:13 pm Updated: 22/09/2021, 3:42 pm Scotland has recorded highest number of Covid deaths since March. Covid deaths across Scotland have hit their highest since March, today’s government figures have revealed. There were 31 new reported deaths of people with the virus in the past day – the highest since March 3, when 35 deaths were recorded. The majority of deaths were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, however, one death was reported in Aberdeenshire and another in Argyll and Bute. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe