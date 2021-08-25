Highest number of Covid cases recorded in Scotland since start of pandemic

There has been 5,021 cases of coronavirus recorded across Scotland, the highest number to date.

Since Scotland moved “beyond Level 0” on August 9, the number of cases have increased.

At least 3,000 new cases have been recorded every day for the past week – with today hitting a new high of over 5,000.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon held a Covid briefing yesterday amid concerns about the rising number of cases.

During her briefing she warned that she can’t rule out restrictions returning.

According to the latest Scottish Government data there are 391 people in hospital with the virus and a further 44 people in intensive care.

Five deaths have been reported because of the virus in the last 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

The majority of new cases is mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

NHS Grampian is now the fourth highest reporting board after recording 299 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Aberdeenshire accounts for 158 new cases and Aberdeen City reported 111 cases.

Moray recorded 30 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland remains the fifth highest reporting board with 286 new cases of the virus being reported.

The Western Isles has recorded seven new cases of the virus, meanwhile, both Shetland and Orkney only recorded one new case each.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the Scottish Government’s vaccine roll-out, 4,088,894 people have received their first dose and 3,603,429 have received their second dose.

During the briefing Ms Sturgeon praised the “genuinely remarkable uptake figures” for the vaccination, and said 80% of over 18s had received both doses, including 95% of over 40s.

However she said: “There are still eligible people out there who are not yet vaccinated and that does pose a risk.”

“Please do get vaccinated now,” she asked all over 16s.

Ms Sturgeon also pointed out that vaccination “doesn’t provide anyone of any age with 100% protection” – saying that one third of new cases had been in those double-jabbed.