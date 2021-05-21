Here’s what Cairngorms National Park would look like in a world without bees

Parkdean Resorts have created startling images of what some of the UK’s top beauty spots would look like in a world without bees.

Among them is Cairngorms national park in the Highlands.

Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem, and sadly their numbers are in decline. Between 1980 and 2013 we lost 11 species of bee and hoverfly in the UK.

Without bees we could lose everyday supermarket items like potatoes and almonds, and the balance of our ecosystem would be disrupted.

Cairngorms national park in a world without bees

This shocking image of what Cairngorms national park would look like without bees highlights their importance in maintaining this balance.

Cairngorms national park is home to a host of diverse plant and animal species, including endangered insects like pine hoverflies and exotic plants that wouldn’t usually be found in the area.

Bees pollinate the lush vegetation that the area is known for, so without them the landscape looks a lot more bleak.

Protecting the bees

New species of bees are still being discovered in the Scottish Highlands, so conservation efforts to protect them are more important than ever.

Parkdean Resorts have created a guide on how to protect bees in the wild to help preserve the beauty of our natural landscapes.

⚠️Timeline break ⚠️ Take a moment and enjoy a slice of nature this #WorldBeeDay 🐝 pic.twitter.com/DMFDKbzHrs — RSPB (@Natures_Voice) May 20, 2021

Nicky O’Malley, head of corporate partnerships at the RSPB, said: “Many of our bee species are declining globally. We can really help them by providing nectar-rich plants for them. Plants like crocus and hellebores provide a great source of food for those bees who emerge early in the colder months, while plants like borage and rosemary provide bees with food throughout the summer.

By making our gardens, balconies and window sills into bee-friendly spots, as well as beautiful places for us, we can really help these important pollinators.”

Many organisations used World Bee Day yesterday to highlight the importance of protecting bees and the habitats they live in.

