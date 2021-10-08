Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Here’s how you can watch the Royal National Mod festivities from home

By Lauren Robertson
08/10/2021, 1:02 pm Updated: 08/10/2021, 1:57 pm
Allan Campbell, President of Am Comumm Gaidhealach and convenor Alisdair Barnett ready for this year’s festival. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Are you eager to tap your foot along to the competitions and performances at this year’s Royal National Mod?

The eight day celebration of Gaelic culture, music and history is within reach once again.

Starting with an opening ceremony at Eden Court on Friday evening, the festival promises to be like no other.

This year’s Mod is taking a hybrid form, with some events being held online and some being held in person.

Organisers are keen for everyone who wants to get involved to be able to do so safely.

How can I watch the Mod from home?

BBC Alba has announced that they will be broadcasting the Mod between the 11th and 15th of October.

If you can’t make it to the festival in person, you will also be able to listen to the performances and competitions on the radio.

Cathy MacDonald will be hosting BBC Alba’s coverage of the events.

Cathy MacDonald will be hosting this year’s coverage.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal and BBC Naidheachdan will also be broadcasting the events.

Each performance will also be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days following the Mod.

Which events will be broadcast?

Events from the children’s Mod at the start of the week all the way through to the mass choir events and gold medal competitions will be available on BBC Alba.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal will also broadcast the traditional Gaelic service of worship from Inverness’ Old High Church during the opening weekend of the festival.

It will begin at 3pm on Saturday October 10.

On Monday and Tuesday, viewers can tune in to highlights from the children’s Mod competitions from 9pm.

Fiona Dunn and Alasdair Whyte will also join Ms MacDonald to reminisce on past Mod events and their history.

The gold medal and traditional gold medal competition qualifying rounds and finals will be broadcast live throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will also be coverage of the evening live music performances, and more special guests dotted throughout the programme.

Friday will see the week go out on a high note, with Gaelic choirs taking to the stage.

Margaret Mary Murray, head of BBC Gaelic services said: “The Royal National Mod is a real highlight in our broadcasting calendar and it is a particular joy to be bringing the excitement and celebration of a week which has such significance to Gaelic communities to our viewers and listeners this year.

“We hope that BBC Alba, BBC Radio nan Gaidheal and BBC Naidheachdan’s Mod 2021 coverage will be the focus for audiences far and wide, as we are finally able to enjoy the magic and drama of live events.”