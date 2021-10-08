Here’s how you can watch the Royal National Mod festivities from home

Are you eager to tap your foot along to the competitions and performances at this year’s Royal National Mod?

The eight day celebration of Gaelic culture, music and history is within reach once again.

Starting with an opening ceremony at Eden Court on Friday evening, the festival promises to be like no other.

This year’s Mod is taking a hybrid form, with some events being held online and some being held in person.

Organisers are keen for everyone who wants to get involved to be able to do so safely.

How can I watch the Mod from home?

BBC Alba has announced that they will be broadcasting the Mod between the 11th and 15th of October.

If you can’t make it to the festival in person, you will also be able to listen to the performances and competitions on the radio.

Cathy MacDonald will be hosting BBC Alba’s coverage of the events.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal and BBC Naidheachdan will also be broadcasting the events.

Each performance will also be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days following the Mod.

Which events will be broadcast?

Events from the children’s Mod at the start of the week all the way through to the mass choir events and gold medal competitions will be available on BBC Alba.

BBC Radio nan Gaidheal will also broadcast the traditional Gaelic service of worship from Inverness’ Old High Church during the opening weekend of the festival.

It will begin at 3pm on Saturday October 10.

On Monday and Tuesday, viewers can tune in to highlights from the children’s Mod competitions from 9pm.

Fiona Dunn and Alasdair Whyte will also join Ms MacDonald to reminisce on past Mod events and their history.

The gold medal and traditional gold medal competition qualifying rounds and finals will be broadcast live throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will also be coverage of the evening live music performances, and more special guests dotted throughout the programme.

Friday will see the week go out on a high note, with Gaelic choirs taking to the stage.

Margaret Mary Murray, head of BBC Gaelic services said: “The Royal National Mod is a real highlight in our broadcasting calendar and it is a particular joy to be bringing the excitement and celebration of a week which has such significance to Gaelic communities to our viewers and listeners this year.

“We hope that BBC Alba, BBC Radio nan Gaidheal and BBC Naidheachdan’s Mod 2021 coverage will be the focus for audiences far and wide, as we are finally able to enjoy the magic and drama of live events.”