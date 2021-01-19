Helicopter tasked after injury reported on vessel off Shetland

A man was airlifted from a fishing vessel off Shetland after sustaining an injury in the small hours.

Shetland Coastguard Operations Centre received a call around 3.50am from the vessel, which was located approximately 100 miles to the north-east of Sumburgh.

Search and rescue helicopter Rescue 900 was tasked to attend, departing around 5.45am.

The man was airlifted to the Clickimin landing site before being passed into the care of the ambulance service for transfer on to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

A spokeswoman confirmed the helicopter had returned to its Sumburgh base by 10am.

The full extent of the injury sustained is not known.