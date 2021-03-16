Helicopter forced into emergency landing after being struck by lightning

An offshore helicopter made an emergency landing in Shetland today after being struck by lightning.

The incident occurred around 9.40am, with the Babcock aircraft returning to Sumburgh Airport after reporting the strike.

Shetland Coastguard tasked the Lerwick lifeboat and coast rescue team, alongside Sumburgh coast rescue team, to the airport as a precaution.

A spokeswoman said no emergency mayday warning was issued, however emergency crews were informed by the airport of the incident.

The helicopter, with 14 onboard, safely landed at 10.20am. The lifeboat and coastguard teams were stood down three minutes later.

All aboard were safe and well.

Investigation under way

A Babcock spokesman said: “I can confirm that a Babcock S-92 en-route to an offshore installation returned to the Sumburgh base this morning after the crew reported a suspected lightning strike.

“The aircraft landed safely.

“It will now be subject to a detailed investigation by the engineering teams.”