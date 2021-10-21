Hebrides Mountain Rescue team secure £180,000 funding to finance new headquarters in Stornoway

Construction works are set to commence to create a new headquarters for mountain rescue volunteers in the Western Isles.

The Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team (HebMRT) have secured £180,000 in funding to finance the construction of a new “fit for purpose” base in Stornoway.

The purpose built facility will replace the teams existing rented premises, located close to the Western Isles town, which lacks adequate running water and heating.

In April, the team comprised of 25 volunteers, launched a fundraising appeal to finance the new headquarters.

Construction is expected to commence in due course.

Overwhelmed by public support

Team leader Charlie Greenwood said: “I am extremely proud of the team’s efforts over the last 18months, it hasn’t been easy, but we are delighted to announce that we have achieved our fundraising target.

“Throughout this time we have been astonished by the generosity of so many people and organisations. With their help we are now able to start building the Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team base.

“The new base will provide a space that will facilitate additional indoor training as well as providing a specific equipment storage and drying area. This will help the team develop and ultimately improve the service that we provide to the local community and its visitors. We are very excited and grateful to be able to take this next step.”

Treasurer, Robert Sinclair said they have been overwhelmed by the public’s support in helping to make their vision a reality.

“The team have been blown away by the kindness of the many people, companies and grant making bodies that have supported this venture,” he added.

“When we started fundraising in 2020, the world was a very different place and we found that many of the grant applications that we were submitting were being rejected because they didn’t fit in with the Covid related criteria the vast majority of them were looking for.

“It was disheartening, and it was a lot of hard work, but we are a resilient team, and we just kept on sending grant applications in and organising our own events (raffle, Crowdfunder, team members doing sponsored events) and we have finally got there.”

Purpose built facility

The base will provide a dedicated storage and maintenance area for specialist rescue equipment as well as a training and meeting room.

Additional facilities will include interior vehicle storage, climbing wall and rigging training area, toilet, shower and kitchen space. The building will allow the team to be better equipped in responding to incidents and will ultimately help save lives.

The venture has been financed by a number of contributions from various organisations.

Read more:

Grants worth more than £10,000 were received from organisations including Crown Estates funding, Stornoway Trust, the Hugh Fraser Foundation, Horshader Community Development, The Robertson Trust as well as an anonymous donation of £15,000 which came through Scottish Mountain Rescue.

The latest grants which the team were awarded provided the finishing touches on their fundraising efforts. These came from The People’s Postcode Trust, a grant giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery who awarded the team £20,000.

The team also recently received a grant from Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Resilient Communities Fund for £38,000.

Craig Mullen, community investment manager at SSEN said: “We are delighted to confirm that your application has been successful. Due to the exceptional nature of your work and fundraising efforts, the panel would like to offer you the £38,000 balance required to reach your target.”