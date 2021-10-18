Week ahead weather forecast: Heavy snow for parts of Highlands later this week as rain set to continue in Aberdeen

The Met Office has forecast heavy snow in Scotland later this week – but only atop Highland and Grampian mountain ranges.

While the Met Office has forecast “heavy snow showers” at Toll Creagach and Ben Nevis, wind and rain appear to be more likely on the ground across the north and north-east.

Throughout the rest of October, similar weather is predicted in the Highlands and Grampian, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Temperatures between nine and 14 degrees Celsius are forecast in cities, such as Inverness and Aberdeen, with scattered rain and wind.

Have you been surprised by how mild it has been? But will it last…? Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/xmr10uELau — Met Office (@metoffice) October 18, 2021

The Met Office says the weekend will be “mainly dry” with some bright spells, however outbreaks of rain are possible in the north-west which will then travel east.

Temperatures are expected to rise next week, although there are chances of “rural frost” overnight and wintry showers on the highest ground.

Mountain snow

At Toll Creagach in the north-west Highlands, temperatures will drop to freezing and feel as low as -11 degrees Celsius in the early hours.

On Thursday and Friday, snow showers are expected to fall above 400 metres on mountain ranges across the Highlands and Grampian.

The weather service has said there is a high likelihood for poor visibility, at spots including Glen Coe and Ben Nevis, with a risk of white-out conditions when mist or fog combines with snow.