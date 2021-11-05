Head of NHS Western Isles apologises for lack of tests following highest daily case numbers to date

NHS Western Isles recorded its highest number of daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic on Thursday.

The health board reported 36 new cases in 24 hours, all of which were on the Isle of Lewis.

Following the outbreak, NHS Western Isles has said the demand for tests in the area is “unprecedented”.

There is currently a backlog of people waiting to be tested for the virus.

In response to the ongoing demand, the health board said they are “actively exploring” ways of getting more tests to those living on Lewis.

An apology from the chief executive

In a post on social media, NHS Western Isles’ chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, apologised to those waiting for testing.

He said: “I would like to apologise for the fact that people are waiting to get tests carried out.

“We are continuing to see unprecedented numbers of test requests and that is causing a backlog.

“I can ensure you that we are increasing local testing capacity and we are now actively exploring a mobile testing unit coming to the island to help us with the testing demand.”

Mr Jamieson said 33 of the cases reported on Thursday were contacts of existing positive cases and three were new.

Contact tracing is currently under way for the new cases.

He also highlighted the vaccination centres available to anyone not showing symptoms of the virus.

There are clinics in the vaccination centre an the Western Isles Hospital and in the Benbecula Community Clinic.

NHS Western Isles has been contacted for comment.