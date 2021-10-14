Hayley Davidson: Failures before tragic Fife baby’s death are finally revealed

The ex-soldier who killed tragic Fife baby Hayley Davidson was considered a “positive” influence on the family by child protection officials, we can reveal.
A review into the circumstances surrounding the shocking crime – which can finally be made public for the first time – found Gordon McKay was not considered a risk when checks were carried out before he shook
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.