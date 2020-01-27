Show Links
Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris among stars to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

by Annette Cameron
27/01/2020, 9:10 am
Radio 1’s Big Weekend will return to Dundee this year, with Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris among the headline acts.

Greg James named named the six main artists on his show on Radio 1 this morning, with AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, heading to the event.

It will be held at Camperdown Park on May 22-24.

