Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris among stars to perform at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will return to Dundee this year, with Harry Styles, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris among the headline acts.
Greg James named named the six main artists on his show on Radio 1 this morning, with AJ Tracey, Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa, heading to the event.
It will be held at Camperdown Park on May 22-24.
✨ #BIGWEEKEND DUNDEE 2020 ✨
We're heading to Dundee this May and bringing this wonderful lot with us:
⭐️ @ajtracey
⭐️ @BiffyClyro
⭐️ @CalvinHarris
⭐️ @Camila_Cabello
⭐️ @DUALIPA
⭐️ @Harry_Styles
Plus LOADS more to be announced! pic.twitter.com/nky1z8GNgX
— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) January 27, 2020