Hair today, gone tomorrow: Can you answer oilman’s Brylcreem SOS?

An offshore worker has gone to desperate lengths in a bid to sort out his overgrown barnet as he isolates in an Angus hotel by offering a reward for a delivery of hair gel.

Oliver Elwell has been cooped up in quarantine at the Park Hotel in Montrose, where he’ll set off on a vessel to Norway on Friday for a four-week stint.

But disaster struck when the 27-year-old, from the North West of England, arrived in Scotland and realised he’d forgotten his hair gel for the trip.

And with his mop head growing increasingly worse, he was worried it could affect his work on the vessel.

Now with just hours before his quarantine ends and he has to jump aboard, Oliver has offered up a reward to anyone willing to help him in his plight.

Gumtree plea

Taking to Gumtree, Oliver has offered up a £5 reward to any Angus native who will buy him Brylcreem and deliver it to his room before tomorrow morning.

He explained: “I had only just got here and checked into the hotel when my girlfriend phoned to say I had left my hair gel at home.

“I was already in the room and I’m obviously not allowed to leave. My hair is crazily long because like everyone else I haven’t been able to go for a haircut and am using hair gel to keep it under control.

“This is especially necessary when I’m working offshore with the high winds and conditions – and I really need something to keep it under control.”

‘I would love if someone could help’

Despite it being April 1, Oliver insisted his desperate plea was very much genuine.

He added: “This is absolutely genuine. I would love it if someone could please go get me hair gel. It would cost about £3 and and I would obviously pay that back and give whoever does this for me a fiver for going.

“I don’t have long now until I go as I pick up a vessel in Montrose tomorrow to go offshore to Norway and would be very grateful if someone could help me out here.”

Oliver can be contacted via the Park Hotel.

The makers of Brylcreem, Unilever, has been contacted for comment.