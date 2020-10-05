Grand Tour filming takes shape on North Coast 500 with caravans and classic American cars

Petrolhead presenters Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May were spotted in the Highlands at the weekend as filming for the Grand Tour gets under way.

The iconic television trio rolled about the Highlands in the driving seat of a Buick, a Lincoln and a Cadillac.

They were also spotted with their own caravans and reportedly with a Covid-19 testing centre van also in tow.

It is understood the upcoming Amazon Prime series follows them driving from Edinburgh to the Hebrides.

Some car fanatics were able to snap up the presenters on their journey that included a pitstop at the Torridon Hotel in Wester Ross.

A video shows the cars circling the entrance before parking up at the front of the Highland hotel.

The Grand Tour crew made their last visit to the Highlands in 2018 with filming taking place in Inverness.