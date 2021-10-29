Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Grampian records 410 new Covid cases as a further three people die in the north-east

By Ross Hempseed
29/10/2021, 3:26 pm Updated: 29/10/2021, 3:33 pm
Post Thumbnail

NHS Grampian recorded 410 new cases which puts it third behind Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde for the highest daily case count, according to new figures.

An additional 24 people have died nationwide following a positive Covid test in the last 24 hours.

This includes one death in Aberdeenshire as well as two additional deaths in Moray.

171 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Aberdeen as well as 180 in Aberdeenshire.

In Moray, the case count for the 24 hours was 58.

Scotland, overall, recorded 2,732 new cases.

While the number of people in hospitals in Scotland has dropped from 932 to 926, Grampian numbers have increased from 79 to 82.

People in intensive care in Scotland has increased from 58 to 60.

Vaccination Roll-out

A total of 4,314,144 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,903,299 are now fully vaccinated.

NHS Grampian has administered both vaccines to over 410,000 people meaning around 86% of the region is fully vaccinated.

While criticism remains over the slow progress of the booster programme in Scotland, a total of 28,388 doses were given in the past 24 hours.

This means that a total of 627,288 people have been given the third dose of a Covid vaccine. This includes over-70s, healthcare workers and the most vulnerable.

The purpose of the third dose is to help the most at risk remain resilient to the virus during the tough winter ahead.