Grampian records 410 new Covid cases as a further three people die in the north-east

NHS Grampian recorded 410 new cases which puts it third behind Lothian and Greater Glasgow and Clyde for the highest daily case count, according to new figures.

An additional 24 people have died nationwide following a positive Covid test in the last 24 hours.

This includes one death in Aberdeenshire as well as two additional deaths in Moray.

171 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Aberdeen as well as 180 in Aberdeenshire.

In Moray, the case count for the 24 hours was 58.

Scotland, overall, recorded 2,732 new cases.

While the number of people in hospitals in Scotland has dropped from 932 to 926, Grampian numbers have increased from 79 to 82.

People in intensive care in Scotland has increased from 58 to 60.

Vaccination Roll-out

A total of 4,314,144 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,903,299 are now fully vaccinated.

NHS Grampian has administered both vaccines to over 410,000 people meaning around 86% of the region is fully vaccinated.

While criticism remains over the slow progress of the booster programme in Scotland, a total of 28,388 doses were given in the past 24 hours.

This means that a total of 627,288 people have been given the third dose of a Covid vaccine. This includes over-70s, healthcare workers and the most vulnerable.

The purpose of the third dose is to help the most at risk remain resilient to the virus during the tough winter ahead.