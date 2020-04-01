Government ‘working at pace’ to boost coronavirus testing as 16 more people die in Scotland

A further 16 people have died in Scotland after contracting coronavirus, the first minister has announced.

Nicola Sturgeon said 76 people have now died from the illness as the number of patients across the country surged to 2,310, an increase of 317 from Tuesday.

Some 147 people are now in intensive care after displaying coronavirus symptoms, taking the total number of patients in Scottish hospitals to 1,153.

The first minister again stressed the number of positive cases is likely to be an underestimate and the real figure would be significantly higher.

She also confirmed initial target to double the number of intensive care beds to 360 has been reached, with 250 of these for use exclusively by Covid-19 patients. It is expected this number will be expanded to more than 700.

Ms Sturgeon thanked the public for complying with the first week of lockdown measures as she updated Parliament on the latest developments and said staying at home remains the single best contribution people can make to tackling the epidemic.

The Scottish Government is “working at pace” to boost its ability to test suspected cases, Ms Sturgeon said, with the number of tests being done each day sitting at 1,900 – a rise from 750 a few weeks ago.

It is hoped that testing can increase further to 3,500 in the future and priority will be given to those with serious illnesses and key workers.

The first minister said the latest modelling suggests intensive care units are now in a much stronger position to cope with the demands of the outbreak and around 3,000 beds will be made available across Scotland for Covid-19 patients.