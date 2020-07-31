Government advises against travel to north west England after spike in Covid-19 cases

People living in Scotland are being advised not to travel to the north west of England following a spike in Covid-19 cases and new lockdown restrictions.

Travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire should only undertaken if absolutely essential.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m grateful to the Prime Minister for the update on the recent developments in the North West of England and all four nations agreed on the importance of sharing localised information as we work together to continue to suppress the virus.

“We have always been clear that localised flare ups are likely as we continue to suppress the virus but by responding quickly and appropriately we can limit the effect these have on wider transmission.

“I strongly advise anyone planning to travel to areas affected in the north of England, or anyone planning to travel to Scotland from those same areas, to cancel their plans.

“Anyone whose travel is essential should follow public health advice at all times including the FACTS guidance and remain extra vigilant in monitoring for symptoms.”