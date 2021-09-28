News / Scotland Glory the crow’s brand new nose By Kieran Beattie 28/09/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 28/09/2021, 5:09 pm Glory the Crow at the Blue Highlands Bird Rescue centre has had an artificial beak created for her after getting into an accident. An injured crow that lost part of her beak in a vehicle collision has been given an artificial replacement thanks to a Highland rescue centre. Glory the carrion crow was taken into the care of Blue Highlands Bird Rescue in Brora after being hit by a vehicle a few days ago. When the animal arrived, her upper beak was almost completely ripped off, making it difficult for her to eat or preen herself. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe