Glasgow lockdown restrictions extended with new areas added

The lockdown restrictions in parts of the Glasgow and Clyde area have been extended.

The rules which mean people cannot visit other households have also been widened to include Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire.

Previously the restrictions had covered Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

It comes following a continued spike of Covid-19 cases in the west of Scotland.

In the past 24 hours there have been another 146 cases reported in Scotland. In Glasgow City alone 43 new cases were detected.

The total number of cases recorded in the past three days is 495.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the localised restrictions last week following the substantial rise in cases.

The rules ban households from visiting others, except in emergencies.