Get on your bike: UK’s longest blue grade uplift mountain bike trail opens at Nevis Range

Mountain bikers from across the country are expected to descend on the Nevis Range to try out a top new trail.

Blue Doon is now the UK’s longest blue grade uplift trail at around five miles long, and staff at the range believe it will be a “game changer”.

Kyle Macleod, a 12-year-old local bike enthusiast, was the first to try it out today after winning a video competition, followed closely by Scottish legends and keen cyclists Fred MacAulay and Dougie Vipond.

The downhill cross country mountain bike trail can be accessed from the top of the Nevis Range gondola station.

Though there are trails for all different abilities and skill levels at Nevis Range, Blue Doon is one for the more intermediate bikers with existing off-road skills.

Chris O’Brien, managing director of Nevis Range, has high hopes for the new trail’s place in Scotland’s mountain biking scene.

He said: “Blue Doon is a game changer for the Nevis Range Development Company.

“The current lift served downhill tracks are awesome including the world-renowned Mountain Bike World Cup downhill track. However, as they are graded black and orange, we really wanted to add a blue trail to open-up the riding opportunities to a wider audience.

“SportScotland and HIE have supported this project, not just for the commercial benefits, but because at Nevis Range we have a commitment to both expanding the sport and helping create national and international champions of tomorrow.”

Blue Doon

Blue Doon is expected to bring hundreds more keen riders to Nevis Range every day.

The trail is not only dynamic but picturesque, with its top section on open hill side with fantastic views across Fort William and Loch Linnhe.

It then moves down into the forest and intertwines with the other trails already well loved at the centre.

A great amount of work has been put into the construction of the new trail, and John Sutherland, activities director at Nevis Range, takes pride in the fact that the vast majority of materials used were found extremely close to home.

He said: “Construction of the trail has taken over two years and required a colossal amount of work from our trail team and has seen all hands-on deck.

“We are extremely proud that 99% of the material has come from our own hill side and really ties into our attitudes as a sustainable business. The team are rightly proud of their achievements and are looking forward to sharing this incredible track with the rest of the world.”

NEVIS BLUE DOON is officially open!!! #NevisRange #FortWilliam www.nevisrange.co.uk 🎊🎉🎊🎉 Posted by Nevis Range on Friday, 3 September 2021

Famous faces

The famous faces present at the trail’s grand opening already demonstrate the attention it’s likely to draw.

Fred MacAuley first ever-Scottish compere at the Comedy Store in London and his career has featured a string of TV appearances.

Dougie Vipond, aside from being a founding member of Deacon Blue, is well known for his love of sport and his many sports presenting roles.

Nevis Range Mountain Experience is around seven miles north of Fort William in the shadow of almighty Ben Nevis.

Since opening in 1989 it has been a hotspot for all things outdoorsy from skiing in winter to scenic forest walks in the summer.