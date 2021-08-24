Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
German firm called in to design greener ferries to replace ageing CalMac vessels

By Lauren Robertson
24/08/2021, 9:32 am Updated: 24/08/2021, 9:32 am
CalMac ferry at Largs.
Following a summer of repeated issues with its ferry services, Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) have called on German ship design consultants to sail their fleet into the future.

CalMac ferries serving Scotland’s islands are quickly ageing, and causing problems as they do so.

To help move forward from this, seven of its oldest vessels are due to be replaced.

German company Navalue have been called in to design new, greener ferries to take their place.

They’ve been handed £360,000 to share their knowledge and expertise with the team at CMAL at the design stage of the process.

Thomas Ritte, partner at Navalue told the Herald: “We are strongly committed to providing innovative, reliable and efficient ship design solutions for sustainable shipping.

“We are pleased to bring our experience in developing zero-emission transportation solutions to the CMAL small vessel replacement programme and look forward to working with CMAL in their goal towards lower emission vessels.”

Problems solved?

The aim is to create small vehicle and passenger vessels with lower emissions that can be introduced to the fleet over the next ten years.

All of the ferries that are due to be replaced are over 25 years old.

They include 35-year-old MV Loch Striven on the Oban to Lismore route, 30-year-old MV Loch Dunvegan on the Colintraive to Rhubodach route and 29-year-old MV Loch Tarbert on the Tobermory to Kilchoan route.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels with CMAL told the Herald: “CMAL led the way in low emission small ferries when we designed the world’s first hybrid sea-going ferries, with three hybrid vessels currently in operation on the network.

“Our aim is to ensure the next generation of small vessels is as environmentally friendly as possible by adopting further advances in battery technology and electrifying our fleet.

“Navalue will provide insight and expert knowledge as we embark on our highly ambitious and much-needed vessel renewal programme.”

Carsten Ortloff, Navalue’s firm’s lead naval architect led on the design of MV Loch Seaforth, Scotland’s biggest publicly-run ferry.

Covering the Stornoway to Ullapool route, it caused massive problems when it broke down in April this year.

Weather has also led to island communities being left without their vital services.

CMAL has said that they will learn from previous design faults when moving forward with the new fleet vessels.