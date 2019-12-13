General Election 2019: Latest Scottish results

Scottish results have been announced and SNP has taken them.

In Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Margaret Ferrier won with 23,775 votes – taking the seat from Labour.

The full results were:

Margaret Ferrier (SNP) – 23,775

Ged Killen (Labour) – 18,545

Lynne Nailon (Conservative) – 8,054

Mark McGeever (Liberal Democrat) – 2,791

Janice Mackay (UKIP) – 629

The party has also gained in Angus, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

The full results were:

Dave Doogan (SNP) – 21,216

Kirstene Hair (Con) – 17,421

Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem) – 2,482

Monique Miller (Lab) – 2,054

SNP won in Paisley and Renfrewshire South

The full results were:

Mhari Black (SNP) – 21,637

Moira Ramage (LAB) – 10,958

Mark Dougan (CON) – 7,571

Jack Clark (LD) – 2,918

Lanark and Hamilton East – SNP hold

The full results were:

Angela Grawley (SNP) – 22,243

Shona Haslam (CON) – 17,056

Andrew Hilland (LAB) – 10,736

Jane Pickard (LD) – 3,037

Inverclyde – SNP hold

The full results were:

Ronnie Cowan (SNP) – 19,295

Martin McCluskey (LAB) – 11,783

Haroun Malik (CON) – 6,265

Jacci Stoyle (LD) – 2,560

East Kilbride – SNP hold

The full results were:

Lisa Cameron (SNP) – 26,113

Monique McAdams (LAB) – 12,791

Gail MacGregor (CON) – 11,961

Ewan McRobert (LD) – 3,760

Erica Bradley-Young (GRN) – 1,153

David Mackay (UKIP) – 559

Perth and North Perthshire – SNP hold

The full results were:

Pete Wishart (SNP) – 27,362

Angus Forbes (CON) – 19,812

Peter Barrett (LD) – 3,780

Angela Bretherton (LAB) – 2,471

Stuart Powell (BRX) – 651

Ochil & South Perthshire – SNP gain

The full results were:

John Nicolson (SNP) – 26,882

Luke Graham (CON) – 22,384

Lorna Robertson (LAB) – 4,961

Iliyan Stefanov (LD) 3,204

Stuart Martin (UKIP) 302

Midlothian – SNP gain

The full results were:

Owen Thompson (SNP) -20,033

Danielle Rowley (LAB) – 14,328

Rebecca Fraser (CON) – 10,467

Steve Arrundale (LD) 3,393

Western Isles – SNP hold

The full results were:

Angus MacNeil (SNP) – 6,531

Alison MacCorquodale (LAB) – 4,093

Jennifer Ross (CON) – 3,216

Neil Mitchison (LD) – 637