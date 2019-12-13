Show Links
General Election 2019: Latest Scottish results

by Annette Cameron
13/12/2019, 1:36 am Updated: 13/12/2019, 2:57 am

Scottish results have been announced and SNP has taken them.

In Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Margaret Ferrier won with 23,775 votes – taking the seat from Labour.

The full results were:

Margaret Ferrier (SNP) – 23,775
Ged Killen (Labour) – 18,545
Lynne Nailon (Conservative) – 8,054
Mark McGeever (Liberal Democrat) – 2,791
Janice Mackay (UKIP) – 629

The party has also gained in Angus, taking the seat from the Conservatives.

The full results were:

Dave Doogan (SNP) – 21,216
Kirstene Hair (Con) – 17,421
Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem) – 2,482
Monique Miller (Lab) – 2,054

SNP won in Paisley and Renfrewshire South

The full results were:

Mhari Black (SNP) – 21,637
Moira Ramage (LAB) – 10,958
Mark Dougan (CON) – 7,571
Jack Clark (LD) – 2,918

Lanark and Hamilton East – SNP hold

The full results were:

Angela Grawley (SNP) – 22,243
Shona Haslam (CON) – 17,056
Andrew Hilland (LAB) – 10,736
Jane Pickard (LD) – 3,037

Inverclyde – SNP hold

The full results were:

Ronnie Cowan (SNP) – 19,295
Martin McCluskey (LAB) – 11,783
Haroun Malik (CON) – 6,265
Jacci Stoyle (LD) – 2,560

East Kilbride – SNP hold

The full results were:

Lisa Cameron (SNP) – 26,113
Monique McAdams  (LAB) – 12,791
Gail MacGregor (CON) – 11,961
Ewan McRobert (LD) – 3,760
Erica Bradley-Young (GRN) – 1,153
David Mackay (UKIP) – 559

Perth and North Perthshire – SNP hold

The full results were:

Pete Wishart (SNP) – 27,362
Angus Forbes (CON) – 19,812
Peter Barrett (LD) – 3,780
Angela Bretherton (LAB) – 2,471
Stuart Powell (BRX) – 651

Ochil & South Perthshire – SNP gain

The full results were:

John Nicolson (SNP) – 26,882
Luke Graham (CON) – 22,384
Lorna Robertson (LAB) – 4,961
Iliyan Stefanov (LD) 3,204
Stuart Martin (UKIP) 302

Midlothian – SNP gain

The full results were:

Owen Thompson (SNP) -20,033
Danielle Rowley (LAB) – 14,328
Rebecca Fraser (CON) – 10,467
Steve Arrundale (LD) 3,393

Western Isles – SNP hold

The full results were:

Angus MacNeil (SNP) – 6,531
Alison MacCorquodale (LAB) – 4,093
Jennifer Ross (CON) – 3,216
Neil Mitchison (LD) – 637

