General Election 2019: Latest Scottish results
Scottish results have been announced and SNP has taken them.
In Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Margaret Ferrier won with 23,775 votes – taking the seat from Labour.
The full results were:
Margaret Ferrier (SNP) – 23,775
Ged Killen (Labour) – 18,545
Lynne Nailon (Conservative) – 8,054
Mark McGeever (Liberal Democrat) – 2,791
Janice Mackay (UKIP) – 629
The party has also gained in Angus, taking the seat from the Conservatives.
The full results were:
Dave Doogan (SNP) – 21,216
Kirstene Hair (Con) – 17,421
Ben Lawrie (Lib Dem) – 2,482
Monique Miller (Lab) – 2,054
SNP won in Paisley and Renfrewshire South
The full results were:
Mhari Black (SNP) – 21,637
Moira Ramage (LAB) – 10,958
Mark Dougan (CON) – 7,571
Jack Clark (LD) – 2,918
Lanark and Hamilton East – SNP hold
The full results were:
Angela Grawley (SNP) – 22,243
Shona Haslam (CON) – 17,056
Andrew Hilland (LAB) – 10,736
Jane Pickard (LD) – 3,037
Inverclyde – SNP hold
The full results were:
Ronnie Cowan (SNP) – 19,295
Martin McCluskey (LAB) – 11,783
Haroun Malik (CON) – 6,265
Jacci Stoyle (LD) – 2,560
East Kilbride – SNP hold
The full results were:
Lisa Cameron (SNP) – 26,113
Monique McAdams (LAB) – 12,791
Gail MacGregor (CON) – 11,961
Ewan McRobert (LD) – 3,760
Erica Bradley-Young (GRN) – 1,153
David Mackay (UKIP) – 559
Perth and North Perthshire – SNP hold
The full results were:
Pete Wishart (SNP) – 27,362
Angus Forbes (CON) – 19,812
Peter Barrett (LD) – 3,780
Angela Bretherton (LAB) – 2,471
Stuart Powell (BRX) – 651
Ochil & South Perthshire – SNP gain
The full results were:
John Nicolson (SNP) – 26,882
Luke Graham (CON) – 22,384
Lorna Robertson (LAB) – 4,961
Iliyan Stefanov (LD) 3,204
Stuart Martin (UKIP) 302
Midlothian – SNP gain
The full results were:
Owen Thompson (SNP) -20,033
Danielle Rowley (LAB) – 14,328
Rebecca Fraser (CON) – 10,467
Steve Arrundale (LD) 3,393
Western Isles – SNP hold
The full results were:
Angus MacNeil (SNP) – 6,531
Alison MacCorquodale (LAB) – 4,093
Jennifer Ross (CON) – 3,216
Neil Mitchison (LD) – 637