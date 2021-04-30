Further leaflet woe for ‘parachuted’ Angus Labour candidate Graeme McKenzie

The Scottish Conservatives have accused Labour of making a “mockery” of one of their own candidates after including Forfar on their election materials for Angus South.

Graeme McKenzie, the candidate for Angus South, has already apologised for a “clanger” this week after posting on social media he was leafleting in Forfar, which is in Angus North and the Mearns.

Now, campaign materials have appeared in Angus South homes promising “recovery for Liff, Arbroath, Forfar, Carnoustie and everywhere in between”.

The Angus North and the Mearns candidate for Scottish Labour is Cindy Douglas, whose leaflets also feature Forfar — correctly — on them.

A party source suggested the leaflets had been “mistyped” and had intended to say “Forfarshire”, which has not been used as a constituency term since 1929.

The Scottish Conservative candidate for Angus South, Maurice Golden, said: “This saga demonstrates a fundamental lack of knowledge about Angus and the North East region.

“At some point Scottish Labour will have to admit they’re just not up to the task.

“As it is, they are just making a mockery of their own candidates.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives have a chance of beating the SNP in Angus South.

“And there is only one credible vote against the SNP next week.”

Potential investigation

Mr McKenzie’s delivery of leaflets in the wrong constituency may have breached Electoral Commission rules on canvassing.

It is understood leaflets were distributed to around 50 households in the Northampton Road area by Mr McKenzie last Monday.

Following Monday’s revelation, Mr McKenzie apologised, and added: “I should not have crossed the constituency boundary and I apologise unreservedly for my breach of the rules.”

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “Our promise to focus exclusively on a national recovery rather than the old arguments applies equally to Angus North, Angus South and the whole of Scotland.”