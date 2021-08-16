Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

From Trident to turbines: Alex Salmond’s Alba party wants to turn nuclear base into Europe’s biggest wind farm

By Andy Philip
16/08/2021, 1:17 pm
Trident-class nuclear submarine Vanguard.
Former first minister Alex Salmond’s new political party claims Britain’s nuclear weapons could be removed from their Scottish base on “day one” of independence.

The proposal – which would see it replaced with a massive wind farm – is in the first conference agenda for his Alba Party, formed shortly before the Holyrood election this year.

Alba members will be encouraged to debate the policy at their first conference in September – on the same day as the SNP is holding theirs.

Alba’s suggestion would see the Coulport weapons depot on Loch Long transformed to make use of its location on the west coast.

“Alba believe that the site would be ideally suited to be transformed from Europe’s largest storage facility of nuclear weapons to Europe’s largest windfarm,” the party claimed.

Alba Party council elections
Alex Salmond says Alba Party is ‘here to stay’

One of the motions for debate sets out how any negotiations after an independence vote would include the removal of nuclear weapons from the first day of the new Scottish state.

‘No nuclear expansion’

Alba will also put pressure on the Scottish Government to halt any importation of nuclear waste and to refuse any co-operation with the expansion of nuclear power in Scotland.

The fledgling party has around 6,000 members. Alba failed to get anyone elected at the Holyrood election in May, even with Mr Salmond’s high profile and candidacy in the North East parliamentary region.

Alba claimed the diary clash with the SNP will help highlight what they see as differences in the push for a second referendum.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has been criticised by Alba for being too cautious on leaving the UK.

The SNP also wants to take nuclear weapons out of Scotland. In the run up to the 2014 referendum, Mr Salmond – who was in charge at the time – said Trident missiles systems could be removed within the first term of an independent Scottish Parliament.

The SNP were approached for comment.