Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Friends cycle from John O’Groats to Land’s End while dressed as WW2 soldiers to fundraise for charity

By Lauren Taylor
28/07/2021, 1:20 pm Updated: 28/07/2021, 1:28 pm
Best friends Jakeem Addman and Richard Brown are cycling over 1,000 miles to fundraise for Help for Heroes.
Best friends Jakeem Addman and Richard Brown are cycling over 1,000 miles to fundraise for Help for Heroes.

Two friends dressed as Second World War soldiers have taken on a mammoth cycling challenge to raise funds for veteran charity, Help for Heroes.

Despite being turned down from joining the military, Richard Brown is determined to show his strength by supporting the wounded veterans while honouring the memory of his grandfather.

Last summer, Mr Brown, from Manchester, took on the incredible challenge of swimming the length of 12 stretches of water in the Lake District.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register