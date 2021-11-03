Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free six-month dental check-up at risk under SNP Government proposals, dentists warn

By Paul Malik
03/11/2021, 5:20 pm
Free six-monthly check-ups could become a thing of the past.

Six-monthly dental check-ups could be scrapped and replaced by one free examination every two years, dentists have warned.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has written to NHS dentists across Scotland outlining changes for the profession as it tries to recover from the Covid pandemic.

It follows warnings four in ten dentists in Scotland are considering quitting the NHS while the British Dental Association said Mr Yousaf risked being remembered as the health secretary who “killed dentistry” in the country.

Currently, dentists can mark a check-up under a number of codes, which they submit to the NHS allowing them to claim the expense back.

How would the changes work?

Under the proposals, which includes the removal of Covid support as early as February next year, one of the codes would be removed, meaning dentists would mark the patient’s check-up under a single code known as 1B.

A 1B check-up can only be conducted on the NHS once every 24 months.

A dental check-up conducted before two years has elapsed would not be covered by the health service.

That means the patient would have to pay or the dentist would have to conduct the examination for free, it is understood.

Reform at this stage would be a disruption.

– Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf was questioned about the state of the country’s dentistry services at Holyrood on Wednesday.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur warned island communities would be worst affected by the Government’s proposals.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay called on the health secretary to meet again with the British Dental Association to further discuss concerns dentists have raised.

Russell Findlay MSP.

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government had invested £50 million in the sector.

He said he did not “recognise the claims” in relation to what the BDA have suggested, but he would be willing to meet with them to “learn more about their survey results”.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

He added: “Our commitment as a government is to build back NHS dentistry and ensure NHS dental teams are focused on tackling the significant backlog in patient care.

“That is our immediate focus, on recovery, followed by further reform once we have the sector stabilised.

“Reform at this stage would be a disruption.

“The purpose of a successful measures we have introduced have been to ensure NHS dental services emerge well-placed to care for the oral health of the whole population and can be returned to increase patient facing contacts when the wider public health position allows.”

‘Rug pull’

Commenting afterwards, Mr McArthur said: “A decade ago, waiting lists even to register with a dental practice in Orkney were one of the biggest local health concerns.

“Considerable effort went into tackling those problems, including an increase in places at dental schools and targeted support to help rural and island practices recruit staff. Those efforts were successful.

“Now the Health Secretary risks undermining that progress, while at the same time pulling the rug out from under NHS dental services across Scotland.

Liam McArthur MSP

“I have been contacted by local dentists in Orkney who echo BDA Scotland’s dire warnings and urging the Scottish Government to think again.

“Given the potential consequences, they are right to sound the alarm. At this rate, many people in Orkney and across the country with be faced with the option of going private or going without.

“Humza Yousaf must rethink his approach. He must also question how much confidence he now has in his Chief Dental Officer, who has allowed negotiations with the dental sector to reach this dangerous impasse.”