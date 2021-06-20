Woman flown to hospital following crash involving school bus and car

Four people, including two young children, have been seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus.

The bus, carrying 36 secondary pupils, a teacher and two drivers, collided with a silver Octavia which then caught fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Moy, on the A9 Inverness to Perth road at about 4.45pm on Saturday.

The 45-year-old woman driving the car was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while the two children, aged nine and seven, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

A 48-year-old co-driver of the bus was also badly hurt and taken to Raigmore.

However, nobody else on the bus was hurt.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

The road was closed for around 10 hours but reopened earlier this morning.

Police are appealing for information on the crash.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, of the road policing unit, said: “This was a serious crash involving four adults and 38 children who were on the bus and in a Skoda Octavia.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists who were using the A9 at around 4.45pm and may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for approximately 10 hours to allow our crash investigations to be undertaken. I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst this was being carried out.”

Police, fire, ambulance and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance were all in attendance.

Fire crews dealt with fires both on the bus and on the grass at the side of the road.

The fire was declared out at around 7.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2981 of 19 June, 2021.