Four in Scotland tested for coronavirus

Four people are being tested for suspected coronavirus in Scotland, according to the head of infection medicine at the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Jurgen Haas said he believes there will be many more cases from other cities in the UK.

He said three cases are in Edinburgh and the other is believed to be in Glasgow.

Tests are currently being carried out and none of the patients have been confirmed as having the disease.

They all travelled to Scotland from Wuhan, where the outbreak is thought to have originated, within the past two weeks and are showing symptoms of respiratory trouble, a red flag for the virus.

The University of Aberdeen, which has a partnership with Wuhan University, said it was not aware of any students in Wuhan – where the outbreak is thought to have originated – who have returned from the area recently.

But a spokesman said: “The university is aware of five members of staff who have visited Wuhan during the outbreak, four of whom returned to the university three or more weeks ago.

“The remaining member of staff has a non-teaching role and is working from home as a precautionary measure.”

Professor Haas said: “We have currently three cases suspected Wuhan coronavirus in Edinburgh and as far as I understand one case in Glasgow.”

The disease has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600.

The Chinese Government has effectively locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, cancelling planes and trains there and in the nearby city of Huanggang.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I should say, that the risk to the public here in Scotland – and indeed the UK – is currently classified as low but that is kept under review.”