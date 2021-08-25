Four horses dead after A9 crash in Perthshire
By Katy Scott
25/08/2021, 8:34 am Updated: 25/08/2021, 8:34 am
Four horses have died after a crash on the A9 south of Perth.
The road was closed for seven hours north of Aberuthven on Tuesday.
Two lorries – one carrying the animals – were involved in the collision, which happened at around 2.45pm.
Two horses died at the scene and another two had to be euthanised.
Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene at Cairney Brae.
