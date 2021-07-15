Former vice principal of highland dance school appears in court facing string of sex assault charges

A former vice principal of a highland dance school has appeared in court facing a string of sex charges – including rape.

Jonathan Barton who was the vice principal of the now closed Ballet West school in Taynuilt, Argyll, appeared in private facing 16 charges.

He had been arrested last year following an investigation and had resigned from his post.

Barton, 38, is facing four charges of rape, seven of sexual assault as well as five of indecent assault.

Barton made no plea during appearance

He made no plea during the appearance, and the case against him was committed for further examination.

Barton, whose general address was given as Oban, was released on bail.

A spokesman from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said no further dates for future court appearances have been set.

Ballet West where Barton worked had launched its own professional touring company in 2018, journeying around the world and employing former students.

The school accepted pupils from all over Britain to its HND professional dance and degree programme.

School closed last summer

The prestigious dance school which was established in 1991 closed its doors for good last summer after being “driven to the point of insolvency”.

The Royal Academy of Dance had withdrawn its accreditation and the Scottish Qualification Authority said it was ending HNC/HND courses at the school.

Liquidators were brought in to deal with winding up the charity.

At the time of its closure a statement from the school said: “We can only hope that those who see their future in ballet and the performing arts can find a route to realise their hopes and ambitions.”