News / Scotland Body found in Montrose as police seal area near railway bridge By Amie Flett 02/11/2021, 12:17 pm Updated: 02/11/2021, 12:52 pm Police, including forensics officers, have cordoned off an area near the railway bridge. A body has been found in Montrose as police seal off an area of the Angus town. There was a large police presence from the early hours of Tuesday morning, around the railway bridge at Rossie Island Road. Forensic officers were on the scene and around eight police vehicles were parked on Esk Road. Police confirmed the sudden death of a man, reported at 3.40am,