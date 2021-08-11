Former Shetland teacher jailed for sexual activity with two pupils appealing his sentence

A disgraced former teacher jailed for 15 months after abusing his position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with two pupils is appealing his sentence.

Kieran Malcolmson was handed the jail term as well as being placed on the Sex Offender’s register for 10 years, for his behaviour, which involved two girls in 2009 and 2018.

He was suspended after the 2018 offence came to light.

The 36-year-old, who worked as a teacher in Shetland, had denied charges of engaging in sexual activity other than sexual intercourse with or directed towards the pupils, but was found guilty after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Malcolmson remained suspended up to the trial, and his employment was terminated in June.

He had kissed and engaged in sexual activity with the first girl, then nine years later kissed the second girl on the mouth and repeatedly asked her to accompany him to a “dark and secluded area”.

Case to be heard by appeal court judges

His case will call next week at the Court of Criminal Appeal, and will be heard in front of two judges.

During his sentencing hearing in June defence agent John Keenan asked for him to receive a community order rather than being imprisoned.

He maintained his offences were “impulsive” rather than involving grooming of the children.

And Mr Keenan went on to say the convictions had had “real consequences” for his client, adding: “Since the events in the most recent charge came to light, he was immediately suspended from work and was suspended for about two-and-a-half years before matters concluded following the trial.

Mr Keenan added that his client would not be able to resume work in the profession.

On jailing him Sheriff Philip Mann told Malcolmson: “This case involves a serious breach of trust.

“Despite your good character and the high price you have paid, I have come to the conclusion only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”