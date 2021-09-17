Flu vaccinations to begin for Western Isles schools

NHS Western Isles will roll out its flu immunisations for primary and secondary pupils next month.

From October through to November, all pupils will be given a painless nasal spray.

Pupils of Stornoway Primary School will receive the flu vaccine at school before the October holidays along with any school pupils across the Western Isles who are considered to be at particular additional risk.

All other schools pupils will be vaccinated in the weeks following the October holidays, with the programme ending on November 12.

NHS Western Isles director of public health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.

“It’s more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu. If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you can visit nhsinform.scot or speak to a health or immunisation team, practice nurse, or GP.”