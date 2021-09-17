Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Flu vaccinations to begin for Western Isles schools

By Ross Hempseed
17/09/2021, 4:17 pm Updated: 17/09/2021, 4:32 pm
The team will now prepare to deliver booster jabs and the flu vaccine
NHS Western Isles will roll out its flu immunisations for primary and secondary pupils next month.

From October through to November, all pupils will be given a painless nasal spray.

Pupils of Stornoway Primary School will receive the flu vaccine at school before the October holidays along with any school pupils across the Western Isles who are considered to be at particular additional risk.

All other schools pupils will be vaccinated in the weeks following the October holidays, with the programme ending on November 12.

NHS Western Isles director of public health, Dr Maggie Watts, said: “Flu is serious and can result in even healthy children and teenagers ending up in hospital.

“This winter, our immunity may be lower than usual due to lower levels of the flu virus circulating last year while the crucial public health measures were in place.

“Getting the flu vaccine nasal spray is the best way to protect your child and those around them, and will help prevent the flu virus putting extra strain on NHS Western Isles services this winter.

“It’s more crucial than ever that as many eligible people as possible get vaccinated against flu. If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, you can visit nhsinform.scot or speak to a health or immunisation team, practice nurse, or GP.”