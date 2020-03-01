First Scottish patient test positive for coronavirus

The first positive test for coronavirus has been recorded in Scotland.

The patient, who is from the Tayside area, had recently travelled from Italy.

They are being admitted to hospital and are receiving treatment in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to health chiefs, clinicians have already begun contact tracing in order to gather details of the places they have visited and the people they have been in contact with since returning to the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Committee (SGoRR) and will be taking part in the UK Government’s resilience meeting tomorrow.

A total of 698 negative tests have been carried out in Scotland since the start of the outbreak, which originated in Wuhan, China.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Our first thoughts must be with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a speedy recovery.

“Scotland is well-prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine. Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have a vital role to play in helping us contain any outbreak by following the latest health and travel advice, and following basic hygiene precautions, such as washing hands frequently, not touching their face and covering their nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.”

Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said:“Firstly our thoughts are with the person who has been diagnosed, and with their family. I would like to thank all the health professionals who continue to be involved in their care and treatment.

“Scotland is well equipped to deal with infections of this kind. We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues, and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan.

“This is peak season for respiratory and flu-like illness. There will be people presenting with symptoms of acute respiratory illness but these cases are highly unlikely to be coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We practice and prepare our response to disease outbreaks and follow tried and tested procedures, following the highest safety standards possible for the protection of NHS staff, patients and the public.”