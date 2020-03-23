First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: ‘Coronavirus is the biggest challenge of our lifetime’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new coronavirus restrictions “amount to a lockdown”.

“I am not going to sugercoat it in any way,” she said. “Coronavirus is the biggest challenge of our lifetime.”

She said the new measures are “not done lightly”.

“Stay at home,” she said. “That is the message I gave yesterday and I am reinforcing that message now.”

Ahead of the new powers being introduced, police will give “strong advice” to those in breach of the measures, she said, and they will soon follow that up with enforcement, which will “likely take the form of fines”.

Speaking of the new measures, Nicola Sturgeon said funerals will now be “restricted to immediate family only” as she echoed Boris Johnson’s instructions for people to stay at home and a ban on gatherings.

She said she wanted people to think of the new measures not as “guidance or advice” but as rules.

“I fully expect the vast majority of people to do the right thing,” she said, but added that later this week emergency powers will allow the measures to be enforced.

