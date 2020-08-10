Video: First Minister apologises for Scottish exams fiasco

The First Minister has this afternoon apologised for the controversy around this year’s Scottish exam results saying “we did not get it right”.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, the First Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.

She said: “I do acknowledge that we did not get this right and I am sorry for that.”

Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the Scottish Qualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Speaking about problems with the SQA grading system, Ms Sturgeon said too much focus had been given to the system rather than individuals.

She said: “We will be taking steps to ensure that every young person gets a grade that recognises the work they have done.

“Our concern – which was to make sure that the grades young people got were as valid as those they would have got in any other year – perhaps led us to think too much about the overall system and not enough about the individual pupil.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “That burden has not fallen equally across our society. Despite our best intentions, I acknowledge we did not get this right and I’m sorry.”