A major retail development in Inverness is set to breathe new life into the city’s centre.

With completion due in autumn 2022, construction is underway at the site of the former Arnott’s store on Union Street.

The project, which has been christened ‘Union Court’, will consist of six new retail units between the Union Street and Baron Taylor’s Street. The new space will have large glass windows and a wholly new entrance providing a much needed focal point for the historic area.

An eye-catching building wrap has been installed at Union Court as works continue.

New CGIs of the units reveal a series of bright, contemporary spaces suitable for retail, cafe, restaurant and office use.

‘Union Court will become the most prestigious retail address in Inverness’

Union Court will have fully-restored features with the original facade and shopfronts on Union Street while the existing buildings on Baron Taylor’s Street, including one of the earliest steel framed buildings in Scotland, will form a key part of the retail space.

The regeneration will aim to revitalise a neglected quarter of the centre and will provide up to 200 jobs during construction. Inverness-based IBI Joiners is the main contractor and are looking to showcase the craftsmanship of the local tradespeople based in area.

Speaking about Union Court, Swilken Estates’ Stuart Pender said: “We are delighted with progress made in the first six months of our project to renovate and restore this beautiful building in Union Street, which is playing a key role in the regeneration of the city centre.

“Once completed, Union Court will become the most prestigious retail address in Inverness offering tenants the flexibility required to meet today’s retail and hospitality market. There is a trend in today’s market towards retail and hospitality tenants looking for space with their own dedicated front door.”

Set for completion in 2022, the upper floors of the four storey development will house 53 new apartments for long term rental through Highland Council and Highland Housing Alliance, providing much needed housing for the city centre.