First coronavirus death confirmed in Scotland

A patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland has died.

The person was being treated in the Lothian area and was an “older person who had underlying health conditions”.

In at statement, Scotland’s chief medical officers Catherine Calderwood said: “I am saddened to report that a patient in Scotland who has tested positive for Coronavirus has died in hospital.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to their friends and family at this difficult time.

“The patient, who was being treated by Lothian Health Board was an older person who had underlying health conditions.

“No further information will be available to protect patient confidentiality.”

The latest figures show 85 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, with 11 confirmed cases in the north-east.

