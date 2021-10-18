Firework display in Inverness to go ahead despite others cancelling

The annual firework display over the city of Inverness will go ahead on November 5.

It is understood that this will be the only such event put on by a local authority as others have either cancelled or not yet confirmed whether they will put on a display.

This is due to Covid-19 which still presents a major factor in whether to stage large scale events such as a public fireworks display.

In Aberdeen, the annual gathering, which included an impressive fireworks display as well as a festive procession down Union Street, has been cancelled due to Covid concerns.

The organisers cited the government’s passport scheme as one of the reasons for the decision. Aberdeen City Council said due to “logistical and operational challenges” the annual fireworks display on the beach had to be cancelled.

High Life Highland has announced that the fireworks will be set off at 6.30pm on Friday, November 5 from a secure location behind the walls of the Northern Meeting Park. The display is expected to last around 10 minutes.

It will be the first fireworks display since 2019 and is being funded by the Inverness Common Good Fund.

While the fireworks display in Inverness will go ahead, the accompanying bonfire and other associated activities have been dropped to stop large crowds from forming.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service group commander, Niall MacLennan said: “We are pleased that Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group has made the decision to stage this fireworks display.

“SFRS will always advise the public to view or attend a safe, organised public display. It is safer, better for the environment and often less expensive to attend organised public firework displays.”

However, officials recognise that there is still a high transmission of Covid in the Highlands and therefore advise people to watch the fireworks from the safety of their garden and not mingle in crowds.

Bonfire Night also has challenges because of people who buy fireworks but have limited knowledge or experience with handling them and causing serious injury.

Dr Tim Allison, NHS Highland’s director of public health, said: “We would discourage people from having their own bonfire or fireworks display. By choosing to enjoy the city display, you are limiting the possibility of personal injury and helping to reduce the pressure on our NHS services.”

Helen Carmichael, Provost of Inverness and Area, said: “We are delighted that the City is able to put on a planned firework display this year.

“Everyone has had their own challenges over the last year, so we were really keen to do what we could to give people some normality and something to look forward to, but at the same time discouraging large groups of people to make their way to the City.”