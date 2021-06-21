Firefighters tackle gorse fire in grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway

Firefighters are tackling a gorse fire in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway.

Emergency services are currently in attendance with four appliances after receiving a call about a blaze at the back of the castle at around 7pm.

A seven-strong crew from Stornoway Coastguard has also been tasked to help with the ongoing incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We have four appliances in attendance just now and it is a gorse fire that we are dealing with.

“It seems to have broken out near the quarry, at the back of the castle. We have asked the Coastguard to assist because they have got an all-terrain vehicle.”

A spokesman at the Stornoway Coastguard said: “It is at the back of the castle and it’s still ongoing at the moment.

“It does not seem to be major but we are out supporting the Fire Brigade with that at the moment.”

More to follow