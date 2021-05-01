Fire crews dispatched to tackle large hill fire in Glen Etive

Emergency services were sent to tackle a large wildfire on Ben Starav in Glen Etive yesterday evening.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene in the iconic glen, however, they were stood down shortly after arriving.

The service said the decision was taken to leave the fire to burn itself out as there was no threat to people or property.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call at around 3.58pm yesterday evening.

“We mobilised two fire appliances to the fire in the open. We received the stop message back at around 5.26pm.

“Due to there being no risk to property, the fire continued to burn well up on the hill.”

A dramatic image shared on social media showed the hillside of the 1,078-metre high Ben Starav engulfed in smoke.

“Extreme wildfire risk”

The fire comes following numerous warnings having been issued for Scotland in recent weeks.

A very high risk of wildfire was also in place across North West Scotland earlier this week.

Wildfires have the potential to burn for days and devastate vast areas of land and wildlife; and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.

Local Senior Officer Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires – as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”