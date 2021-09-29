Finance Secretary Kate Forbes tests positive for Covid

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has tested positive for coronavirus.

The senior SNP politician made the announcement in a tweet sent earlier this afternoon.

The MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch wrote: “I can confirm I’ve tested positive for Covid-19 and I’m self-isolating at home.

“Fortunately (or unfortunately!) hybrid working allows me to still appear in parliament virtually. The cold-like symptoms aren’t fun but I’m incredibly relieved to be double vaccinated.”

Ms Forbes, arguably the highest-profile Scottish politician to test positive for the virus, previously self-isolated after a family member contracted Covid at the end of last month.