Figures highlight ‘grotesque’ attacks on ambulance staff by public

New statistics show there have been scores of attacks on ambulance workers in the last five years and one, had it succeeded, could have killed the worker.

The potentially deadly attack happened in 2013 and involved a Montrose employee.

Since 2012 more than 150 ambulance staff have been spat at, punched, kicked and threatened with knives and bottles by the public in Tayside and Fife.

North East MSP Bill Bowman said: “Committing a premeditated assault on a paramedic is a grotesque crime, one which rightly disgusts the majority of people in our society.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said its staff are abused on an almost daily basis.

He said: “Assaults of any kind on ambulance staff are totally unacceptable.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service take preventative measures to protect their staff, including flagging up addresses where ambulance workers could be at risk, which means dispatchers can request additional police support to a call from one of these addresses if necessary.”