Fife Lib Dem candidate Aude Boubaker-Calder misses election count to give birth

Fife election candidate Aude Boubaker-Calder is missing the vote counting on Saturday – as she is about to give birth.

Ms Boubaker-Calder’s baby is overdue and is shortly to be induced.

The Liberal Democrat is standing for election in Dunfermline, where husband James Calder, a Fife councillor, stood five years earlier.

Her baby was due on April 27.

‘Little bundle of joy’

As votes were being counted for the constituency this morning, she confirmed that she was to be induced this weekend.

Ms Boubaker-Calder said she was “disappointed” not to be at Michael Woods Sport and Leisure Centre, in Glenrothes, where the winning MSP will be announced later today.

She said: “I was hoping to be able to be present during the results on Saturday but our little bundle of joy has decided otherwise and I will need to be induced this weekend as I am reaching the 42 weeks milestone.”

Ms Boubaker-Calder is challenging SNP incumbent Shirley-Anne Somerville for the seat which she took from Labour in 2016.

She is also up against Conservative Roz McCall and Labour’s Julie MacDougall.

Fife battleground

Husband James won 3,156 votes when stood for the Lib Dems in the constituency in 2016, 9.6% of the total.

Ms Somerville won then with 14,257 votes, a 43.3% share.

Counting of the Dunfermline votes in the Scottish Parliament election began just before 9.30am. The result is expected to be declared between 5pm and 6pm.