News / Scotland Ferry passenger taken to hospital after falling ill onboard Calmac service By Michelle Henderson 03/10/2021, 2:13 pm The male passenger was onboard the Calmac service sailing from Stornoway to Ullapool when he fell ill. A man has been taken to hospital after falling ill onboard a ferry to Ullapool. The male casualty travelling on the Calmac service from Stornoway to Ullapool ferry early on Saturday when he took ill. Paramedics and members of the Achiltibuie coastguard team were scrambled to the ferry terminal at Ullapool around 8.30am to meet the vessel as it came into port. He was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. His condition is unknown.