Fernando Ricksen dies after battle with motor neurone disease

Former Rangers player Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the club have announced.

Ricksen, who spent six years at Rangers until 2006, announced he was suffering from the disease in October 2013.

“Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease,” the Scottish club said on their official website.

“Fernando spent six trophy-laden seasons at Ibrox having initially joined a number of other Dutch players under manager Dick Advocaat in the summer of 2000.”