Family of grandad who went missing on charity bike ride appeal for information three years on

The family of a much-loved grandad who went missing on a charity bike ride three years ago are appealing for help to finally get some answers.

Tony Parsons vanished as he made his way from Fort William back home to Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire.

He had travelled north for a charity bike ride on September 29, and was last seen at about 11.30pm on October 2 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel on the A82.

It is thought he continued south in the direction of Tyndrum but he and his yellow and black bike have not been seen since.

Now, three years on, his son Mike Parsons has urged anyone with information to help him trace his dad.

He said: “None of us ever dreamt that three years ago my dad would have gone on his charity bike ride and we would never see him again.

“As a result my family and I have been left with so many unanswered questions that we have to live with every single day about where he is.

“As each special family occasion passes and seeing his grandchildren growing up without their grandad, it reminds us of the harsh reality of him not being here.

“I would ask that if you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police as it may help to provide us the help and answers we’re looking for.”

Extensive searches have been carried out to establish where Mr Parsons, now 66, may have travelled to after leaving Bridge of Orchy.

A number of specialist police resources including the mountain rescue team, air support units and dog units have helped to look for him.

An investigation remains ongoing and officers have renewed an appeal for any information three years on from his disappearance.

Detective Inspector David Macgregor said: “Tony’s family has now endured three years of not knowing where he is or what might have happened to him.

“Our thoughts are very much with them and we remain entirely committed to providing them with the answers they seek.

“We want to people to be aware that Tony is still missing. If you have any information at all, no matter how small it seems, then please come forward.

“We have never found Tony’s bicycle which has a yellow frame and black handlebars. If you think you may have seen this bicycle or any pieces of cycling equipment somewhere out of place then please get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Parsons is described as being white, 5ft 9ins of stocky build, with short greying hair, a moustache and glasses. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his upper right arm and a tattoo of an eagle on his left.

He was last seen wearing a red waterproof jacket, a blue long-sleeved cycling top, a high-vis vest, fingerless gloves, with beige combat trousers and walking boots.

He was also wearing a silver and grey cycling helmet and carrying a silver and blue rucksack.

Anyone with information should call 101.