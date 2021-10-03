Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Nearly 5,000 runners conquer ‘bucket list’ Loch Ness Marathon

By Michelle Henderson
03/10/2021, 6:23 pm Updated: 03/10/2021, 6:30 pm
Thousands of runners and spectators turned out to mark the return of the Baxters Loch Ness marathon to Inverness.

Scores of spectators from across the country braved the biting October wind to cheer loved ones over the finishing line at Bught Park in Inverness.

Nearly 5,000 people turned out to tackle the events 26.2 mile feat with many more people also completing the River Ness 10K and 5K races.

Stuart Livingstone, from Corstorphine AAC, was the first to finish the marathon in a time of 2:32:21, while Megan Crawford, from Fife Athletics Club, was the first female finisher, with a time of 2:48:15.

In the 10K, it was victory for the Inverness Harriers all round with Sean Chalmers and Megan Keith completing the course in about half an hour.

Event raises more than £48K for charities

As always, the festival is a key fundraiser for many charities – including the lead charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support, and already more than £48,000 has been raised this year.

Among the charity runners was Martin Bell, from Kiltarlity and his 10-year-old son Archie, who were part of a group running the 5K to raise cash for Lovat Shinty Club.

 

Martin Bell, 40, from Kiltarlity with his 10-year-old son Archie after completing the 5K race in this years Baxters Loch Ness marathon. Picture: Michelle Henderson

He said: “It was great; it’s such a good event. The weather made it as well, although when you turn at the bridge you are running into the wind and that’s not so much fun.

“I have ran the 5K before although I am getting slower every time.”

The 40-year-old added: “Its good to be around all these people but there is nothing better than that last straight with everyone cheering as you cross the finish line. That’s a really good feeling, no matter what your time is.”

A real family affair

For many, the events return marked an opportunity to reconnect with family following an arduous spell of Covid restrictions.

And for the Cowie family in particular, it was a real family affair.

Dad Jeff, 45, took part in the marathon, while mum Eliana, 46, conquered the 10K.

Children Elizabeth, 11, Rebecca, nine, and Lucas, seven, meanwhile completed the 5K with their grandparents Ron and Patricia Black, who travelled from Buckie for the fun.

Patricia and Ron Black with their three grandchildren Rebecca Cowie , Elizabeth Cowie and Lucas Cowie at the Baxters Loch Ness marathon. Picture: Michelle Henderson

The Rennie family also enjoyed a reunion, with the youngsters getting to catch up with their cousins who had travelled from Edinburgh to take part.

Mike Rennie, 41, took on the 5K race with his sons Ritchie, eight, and Struan, six, as his wife Julie, 42, and two-year-old daughter cheered them on from the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the children’s uncle Ben Morton, 44, took a break from running the traditional 26 mile marathon to run the 5K sprint with them and his seven-year-old son Sam.

The Rennie family and the Morton family came together at Bught Park to take on the Baxters Loch Ness marathon. Picture: Michelle Henderson

His wife Francesca, 39, and four-year-old daughter Rosie were also on hand to offer their support.

Mrs Rennie said: “It’s great to be out having fun again.

“It’s all about just enjoying taking part in sport together with other people and anyone can do it; from young and old. Its doesn’t matter what speed you do it at. It’s all about being involved.”

Parents bursting with pride

Andy Gray from Westhill with his three-year-old son Tommy and eight-year-old daughter Millie as they cheered on their brother Hamish, 10, as he took on the Baxters 5K. Picture Michelle Henderson:

For surveyor Andy Gray, from Westhill, it was a proud day as he cheered 10-year-old Hamish over the 5K finish line, alongside his friend Ben.

He said: “It’s brilliant to get everyone back doing this again. We really missed out on it last year. It can be seen in the numbers.

“He absolutely loves it. This is the third time he has done it.

“I am very proud. He gets really good times so he was absolutely desperate to get back out again and do it this year. He is sports mad.

“Following months and months of being stuck inside over the last 18 months, any excuse for them to get out is great and they are all active kids.”

Event and race director Malcolm Sutherland said: “What a buzz to finally have runners back at Loch Ness. The atmosphere this year has been amazing, and it’s been great seeing marathon veterans and newbies tackle our events, many of whom only took up running during lockdown.”

Early bird entry for the 2022 Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running on October 2 is now open.